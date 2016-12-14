Senator McCain says US stands with Uk...

There are 8 comments on the Channelnewsasia.com story from Saturday, titled Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine against Russia.

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain promised on Saturday continued support for Kiev in the face of aggression from Moscow, as he spent New Year's Eve on the front line in Ukraine's eastern conflict zone. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko greets U.S. Senator John McCain during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, December 30, 2016.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 Sunday
I am glad to see McCain standing with the Ukrainian government, now the question is will Trump side with his Republican Senator as Chairman of the National Defense in the US or will he start calling him names again like a child??

Ronald

Pomona, CA

#2 Sunday
I am glad to see McCain standing with the Ukrainian government, now the question is will Trump side with his Republican Senator as Chairman of the National Defense in the US or will he start calling him names again like a child??
George.

Yes. You are right. Obama's pal, the war-mongering McCainiac, never claimed he was a "hero", but he never acted to dispel the media myth that portrayed him as one.

Ronald
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#4 19 hrs ago
McCain is dangerously senile. Siding with an illegal coup government put into power by snipers, murderers and actual Nazis IN UNIFORM (not to mention aid from Obama) is not surprising behavior for a jingoistic Manchurian Candidate, who has actually posed with al Qaeda terrorists and ISIS elements in Syria, who actually have volunteered their murderous services to the illegal government in Ukraine.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#5 6 hrs ago
McCain is dangerously senile. Siding with an illegal coup government put into power by snipers, murderers and actual Nazis IN UNIFORM (not to mention aid from Obama) is not surprising behavior for a jingoistic Manchurian Candidate, who has actually posed with al Qaeda terrorists and ISIS elements in Syria, who actually have volunteered their murderous services to the illegal government in Ukraine.
Do you somehow get off telling your lies and mistruths about people?? Not sure who you think McCain posed with that was al Qaeda nor ISIS but if that turns you on then go for it. You have no clue about the reality in Ukraine but like to tell your spin to try to influence the crowd and may even be onto something for a movie script, but as far as truthfulness, nope not even close.

Reply

Thornhill, Canada

#6 6 hrs ago
McCain can only promise that Arizona stands with the Ukraine. He is not elected by Americans: he lost in his bid for American Presidency.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#7 3 hrs ago
McCain can only promise that Arizona stands with the Ukraine. He is not elected by Americans: he lost in his bid for American Presidency.
Any other questions;

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_S...

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#8 2 hrs ago
I am glad to see McCain standing with the Ukrainian government, now the question is will Trump side with his Republican Senator as Chairman of the National Defense in the US or will he start calling him names again like a child??
Snowflake, had Obama and the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless Hillary stood up to Putin none of this would have happened, thank God the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless Hillary will never be president, after she sold America out and accepted over 150 million in bribes from Russia alone we know what she would have done, the world knew she was unfit and unstable when she openly talked of nuclear war with Russia.

Had Trump been president we would be forced to clean up such a big mess.
UKRAINE in NATO

Surrey, Canada

#10 53 min ago
Do you somehow get off telling your lies and mistruths about people?? Not sure who you think McCain posed with that was al Qaeda nor ISIS but if that turns you on then go for it. You have no clue about the reality in Ukraine but like to tell your spin to try to influence the crowd and may even be onto something for a movie script, but as far as truthfulness, nope not even close.
The American right has lost its collective mind and is going to run the country off a cliff.....

It's good to be Canadian.

Here are the latest sober, stable remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine from our rational, intelligible government:

" The Russian Federation continues to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, through different actions, including illegal elections to the Russian State Duma in occupied Crimea. By sanctioning these 15 individuals, 9 of whom are so-called representatives of the self-recognized government of Crimea and 6 of whom were illegally elected to the Russian State Duma, the Government of Canada reinforces its non-recognition of RussiaÂ’s illegal annexation of Crimea."

http://www.gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2016/2016-1...
