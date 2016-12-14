Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine against Russia
There are 8 comments on the Channelnewsasia.com story from Saturday, titled Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine against Russia. In it, Channelnewsasia.com reports that:
Republican U.S. Senator John McCain promised on Saturday continued support for Kiev in the face of aggression from Moscow, as he spent New Year's Eve on the front line in Ukraine's eastern conflict zone. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko greets U.S. Senator John McCain during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, December 30, 2016.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#1 Sunday
I am glad to see McCain standing with the Ukrainian government, now the question is will Trump side with his Republican Senator as Chairman of the National Defense in the US or will he start calling him names again like a child??
|
#2 Sunday
George.
Yes. You are right. Obama's pal, the war-mongering McCainiac, never claimed he was a "hero", but he never acted to dispel the media myth that portrayed him as one.
Ronald
|
#4 19 hrs ago
McCain is dangerously senile. Siding with an illegal coup government put into power by snipers, murderers and actual Nazis IN UNIFORM (not to mention aid from Obama) is not surprising behavior for a jingoistic Manchurian Candidate, who has actually posed with al Qaeda terrorists and ISIS elements in Syria, who actually have volunteered their murderous services to the illegal government in Ukraine.
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Do you somehow get off telling your lies and mistruths about people?? Not sure who you think McCain posed with that was al Qaeda nor ISIS but if that turns you on then go for it. You have no clue about the reality in Ukraine but like to tell your spin to try to influence the crowd and may even be onto something for a movie script, but as far as truthfulness, nope not even close.
|
Thornhill, Canada
|
#6 6 hrs ago
McCain can only promise that Arizona stands with the Ukraine. He is not elected by Americans: he lost in his bid for American Presidency.
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#7 3 hrs ago
Any other questions;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_S...
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#8 2 hrs ago
Snowflake, had Obama and the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless Hillary stood up to Putin none of this would have happened, thank God the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless Hillary will never be president, after she sold America out and accepted over 150 million in bribes from Russia alone we know what she would have done, the world knew she was unfit and unstable when she openly talked of nuclear war with Russia.
Had Trump been president we would be forced to clean up such a big mess.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#10 53 min ago
The American right has lost its collective mind and is going to run the country off a cliff.....
It's good to be Canadian.
Here are the latest sober, stable remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine from our rational, intelligible government:
" The Russian Federation continues to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, through different actions, including illegal elections to the Russian State Duma in occupied Crimea. By sanctioning these 15 individuals, 9 of whom are so-called representatives of the self-recognized government of Crimea and 6 of whom were illegally elected to the Russian State Duma, the Government of Canada reinforces its non-recognition of RussiaÂ’s illegal annexation of Crimea."
http://www.gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2016/2016-1...
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|3 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|62
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|10 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|26
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|49 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,064
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|292
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|930
|Ukraine lawmaker sparks scandal by shooting man...
|3 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Anak gila harus d...
|1,000
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC