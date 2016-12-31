Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine against Russia
There are 62 comments on the Reuters story from Saturday, titled Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine against Russia. In it, Reuters reports that:
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko shakes hands with U.S. Senator John McCain during a meeting with Ukrainian servicemen in Shirokino settlement near Mariupol, Ukraine, December 31, 2016. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko greets U.S. Senator John McCain during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, December 30, 2016.
#1 Sunday
McCain couldn't pull a greasy string out of a cat's behind.
Since: Oct 12
49,025
Location hidden
#2 Sunday
Good to see a rational Republican realize that Putin and Russia are still a huge threat of the United States......
#3 Sunday
McCain is dangerously senile. Siding with an illegal coup government put into power by snipers, murderers and actual Nazis IN UNIFORM (not to mention aid from Obama) is not surprising behavior for a lunatic Manchurian Candidate.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,031
Paris
#4 Sunday
Washington Post Stirs Fear After False Report of Power Grid Hack by Russia
Story quickly falls apart after investigation finds claims to be inaccurate
Mikael Thalen | Infowars.com - December 31, 2016
#5 Sunday
John McCain and Lindsey Graham. Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.
“Slava Ukraini!”
Since: Nov 16
10,323
London, UK
#6 Sunday
The Ukrainian government is legally elected, Trouty. The murderers were the previous corrupt Yanukovich administration.
#7 Sunday
That's right. Democrats are born liars and should be aborted at birth by their beloved Planned Parenthood. Actually, they are being aborted by the democrats as we speak, come to think of it. Ignorance be gone in 2017.
#8 Sunday
The Fake News Guy SPEAKS!!! LOL What a fool. Be Gone, commie......
Burnley, UK
#9 Sunday
http://original.antiwar.com/wp-content/upload... This is bat shit crazy McCain meeting with Al Qaeda in Syria,look over his shoulder you can see the future leader of ISIS Bagdadi,this clown should be put down like Rabid Dog,McCain is more of a threat to the US than Russia will ever be.
Since: Oct 12
49,025
Location hidden
#10 Sunday
How did you feel about McCain, on election day 2008 ?.....
Lacombe, Canada
|
#11 Sunday
What a bullshit lie, but coming from you no surprise
Thornhill, Canada
#12 Sunday
DonÂ’t bother yourself with constructing this version of Kiev bloodshed!
Yanukovich did not organize riots on Kiev streets, and the destruction, and hooliganism, which lasted for days. And it is proven that Yanukovich did not organize the shootings.
TodayÂ’s Ukrainian government did not come about in a legal way. If Ukrainians are happy about that, it says nothing positive for the nation.
Thornhill, Canada
#13 Sunday
Lie? Are you blind?
Lacombe, Canada
#14 Sunday
Oh boo hoo, you are not happy that Ukraine got rid of Yanukovich, big deal, I am sure the people of Ukraine do not care. The people of Ukraine started changes to help Ukraine, not Russia and that somehow pisses you off, deal with it
Lacombe, Canada
#15 Sunday
show us some links to show that he is dealing with ISIS or just go away, that picture means absolutely nothing
Thornhill, Canada
#16 Sunday
Why would that piss me of? I have no horse in this race.
I just do not approve of illegality, and the bloody coups, particularly when elections are very close. If Ukrainians are fine with their criminal way of getting the government, it does not say anything good about them to decent people
Lacombe, Canada
#17 Sunday
You seem to forget that Yanukovich ran and Putin gave him protection against Ukraine from coming after him and making him stand trial for what he had done, have you ever wondered why???? You talk down on Ukraine and call it criminal, but almost all the decisions made were democratic, we cannot say that about Putin. Putin invaded Ukraine but you think that is a good thing, Putin invaded Crimea and you think that is a good thing, Putin bombed hospitals, schools, houses and refugee camps in Syria but you think that is a good thing, WHY????
Thornhill, Canada
#18 Sunday
No proof means something to you!
After all, McCain is known to be in love with wars; and anybody who disturbs the peace anywhere in the World. He was in Kiev, with rioters, when they were ransacking the place. The man is maniac, and a danger, period!
Lacombe, Canada
#19 Sunday
Of course he did not organize the protests on the streets or maiden, but he is responsible for the shootings because he did not try to STOP them in any way, he is quoted as saying he thought the shooting would stop the protest then life would carry on, but he did not think people would protest even harder with the deaths of the friends. Yanukovich did not fight to clear his name, not even a short paragraph or a lawyer sent to represent him in Ukraine, and that speaks volumes about his guilt. Ukraine did impeach him, a legal strategy, then held a legal election, so where is the confusion to you?????
Burnley, UK
#20 Sunday
So explain the photo dipstick.
