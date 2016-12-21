Russian Presidential Hopeful Slams Kremlin On Syria, Ukraine

Aleksei Navalny said that Russia should be battling Islamic State militants in Syria as part of a U.S.-led coalition rather than helping President Bashar al-Assad's forces retake territory from rebels in a civil war that has killed more than 250,000 people. Russia is fighting on the wrong side in Syria and has turned close neighbor Ukraine into a "hostile state" through its aggression, Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny has said in an interview.

