Russian military plane disaster: What we know so far
There are 4 comments on the ITV story from Sunday, titled Russian military plane disaster: What we know so far. In it, ITV reports that:
The Tu-154 plane belonging to the Defence Ministry crashed into the Black Sea shortly after take-off on Sunday morning from the Russian city of Sochi. Yelizaveta Glinka, known as Doctor Liza in Russia, has won broad acclaim for charity work that included missions to the war zone in eastern Ukraine.
|
#1 Yesterday
Russians have their own Smolensk style crash to deal with, could be terrorism, but doesn't have to be, huh?
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#2 19 hrs ago
A bit of irony with Russia sending a doctor and medicine to a hospital in Syria while they bomb other hospitals.
|
Thornhill, Canada
|
#3 16 hrs ago
The Western coalition is bombing hospitals in Syria; they have good experience from the Afghanistan, where the most recently they bombed the hospital in Kunduz.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#4 12 hrs ago
Sending anyone aboard those rusty old Soviet relics is a mistake.
|
|
