Russia mourns - Dr Liza', renowned medic killed in Syria-bound plane crash
Russia's shock over the military plane clash that killed 92 people became all the more acute when it became known that Yelizaveta Glinka, a renowned doctor and charity worker, was on the doomed flight's passenger list. The diminutive 54-year-old woman, affectionately known as "Dr Liza", had boarded the same military flight to Syria as more than 60 members of the famed Red Army Choir, who were on their way to entertain troops stationed at the Hmeimim base Moscow uses to launch airstrikes in the war-scarred country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 min
|George
|6,337
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|5 min
|George
|202
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|20 min
|PolakPotrafi
|701
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|No Name
|968
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,033
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|7 hr
|Cassandra_
|11,358
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|12 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC