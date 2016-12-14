Russia mourns - Dr Liza', renowned me...

Russia mourns - Dr Liza', renowned medic killed in Syria-bound plane crash

Read more: South China Morning Post

Russia's shock over the military plane clash that killed 92 people became all the more acute when it became known that Yelizaveta Glinka, a renowned doctor and charity worker, was on the doomed flight's passenger list. The diminutive 54-year-old woman, affectionately known as "Dr Liza", had boarded the same military flight to Syria as more than 60 members of the famed Red Army Choir, who were on their way to entertain troops stationed at the Hmeimim base Moscow uses to launch airstrikes in the war-scarred country.

