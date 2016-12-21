Patching up relations with Russia

Patching up relations with Russia

There are 1 comment on the Washington Times story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Patching up relations with Russia. In it, Washington Times reports that:

Russians have an interesting way of explaining why we should back them in Syria. They say that nearly every country in the Middle East is run by a dictator.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 Wednesday
NO SIHT,,?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 27 min Pro Ukraine_ 560
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr PolakPotrafi 5,004
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 hr spud 173
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 11 hr PolakPotrafi 31
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... 11 hr PolakPotrafi 301
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 12 hr Tai Anjing Lu 962
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 20 hr Moanz8838 6,322
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,238

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC