Obama tightens sanctions against Russia, but Trump remains noncommittal President-elect Trump has not committed to maintaining the sanctions regime. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ic0lNA Activists demonstrate at a protest against Russian military operations in Syria during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the German federal Chancellery on October 19, 2016 in Berlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.