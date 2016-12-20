Obama tightens sanctions against Russia, but Trump remains noncommittal
President-elect Trump has not committed to maintaining the sanctions regime. Activists demonstrate at a protest against Russian military operations in Syria during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the German federal Chancellery on October 19, 2016 in Berlin.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|23 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|560
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,004
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|spud
|173
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|11 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|31
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|11 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|301
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|Moanz8838
|6,322
