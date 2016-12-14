Nano System Operates With Interacting...

Nano System Operates With Interacting Electrons, But No Electric Current

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ECNmag

Illustrating the unusual way things work on the nanoscale, scientists have designed a new nanoelectromechanical system that produces mechanical motion due to the interactions between electrons-yet unlike similar systems, this system does not require any electric current. Instead, the electron-electron interactions couple two electron reservoirs of different temperatures, which generates a heat flow between them that causes a suspended carbon nanotube to vibrate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 min PolakPotrafi 828
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 54 min Smolensk PAYBACK 8
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr Ms Sassy 220
News Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story 2 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 11
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 3 hr NAZI RUSSIA 32
Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16) 3 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 207
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... 3 hr RUSSIAN COWARDS 303
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,193 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,557

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC