Nano System Operates With Interacting Electrons, But No Electric Current
Illustrating the unusual way things work on the nanoscale, scientists have designed a new nanoelectromechanical system that produces mechanical motion due to the interactions between electrons-yet unlike similar systems, this system does not require any electric current. Instead, the electron-electron interactions couple two electron reservoirs of different temperatures, which generates a heat flow between them that causes a suspended carbon nanotube to vibrate.
