Kuchma Presented Collection Of Machiavelli's Works To Lukashenka, And Got Toy Rooster In Return
On December 22, Lukashenka held a meeting with the ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma . The official reason for the meeting was the Minsk talks of the contact group on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, as well as the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, nn.by writes.
