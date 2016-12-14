Kremlin plays down terror attack poss...

Kremlin plays down terror attack possibility in jet crash

There are 2 comments on the Hawk Eye story from 16 hrs ago, titled Kremlin plays down terror attack possibility in jet crash.

In this frame grab provided by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, ministry employees lift a fragment of a plane outside Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
They can play down a terror attack all they want, but should wait for the black box and video to tell the real story.
Obama is a War Criminal

Burnley, UK

#2 8 hrs ago
George wrote:
They can play down a terror attack all they want, but should wait for the black box and video to tell the real story.
You would love it to be a terror attack that's the sort of pond life you are.
