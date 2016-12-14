Israel: US pressured Ukraine to suppo...

Israel: US pressured Ukraine to support anti-settlement resolution

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

In this image from video from Senate Television, Vice President Joe Biden presides over the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. An Israeli official said Wednesday that highest-level US administration officials phoned Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko directly to pressure him to support the United Nations Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story 6 min TRUMP A PUPPET 9
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 8 min NAZI RUSSIA 32
Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16) 11 min RUSSIA in DECLINE 207
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... 15 min RUSSIAN COWARDS 303
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 17 min TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG 15
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 29 min RUSSIAs little CLOWN 6,355
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 36 min ACT of WAR 218
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Pro Ukraine_ 814
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,771

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC