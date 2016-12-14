Israel: US pressured Ukraine to support anti-settlement resolution
In this image from video from Senate Television, Vice President Joe Biden presides over the Senate at the US Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. An Israeli official said Wednesday that highest-level US administration officials phoned Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko directly to pressure him to support the United Nations Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|6 min
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|9
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|8 min
|NAZI RUSSIA
|32
|Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16)
|11 min
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|207
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|15 min
|RUSSIAN COWARDS
|303
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|17 min
|TRUMP is RUSSIAs DOG
|15
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|29 min
|RUSSIAs little CLOWN
|6,355
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|36 min
|ACT of WAR
|218
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|814
