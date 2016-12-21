How could Russian-NATO relations break down in 2017?
Experts from one U.S. think tank have predicted that the possibility of a conflict between Moscow and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a distinct threat for next year. But how might this happen? RBTH presents four scenarios.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Tornado' Trial Tests Kyiv's Ability To Rein In...
|4 min
|George
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|29 min
|PolakPotrafi
|873
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|JANJI HARUS DITEPATI
|984
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|8 hr
|Tm Cln
|11,363
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,041
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|Ms Sassy
|238
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|18 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|36
