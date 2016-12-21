Heavy artillery and tank fire returns to the front lines in Ukraine
There are 1 comment on the Stars and Stripes story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Heavy artillery and tank fire returns to the front lines in Ukraine. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:
An early morning artillery barrage started the latest bloody scrap in eastern Ukraine Sunday as Russian-backed militants and government troops clashed near the town of Svitlodarsk. A spokesman for the Ukrainian military, Col.
Lacombe, Canada
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Well lets see if Trump still says he will send in the troops and weapons to end this conflict now that him and Putsy are best budds
