There are on the Stars and Stripes story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Heavy artillery and tank fire returns to the front lines in Ukraine. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

An early morning artillery barrage started the latest bloody scrap in eastern Ukraine Sunday as Russian-backed militants and government troops clashed near the town of Svitlodarsk. A spokesman for the Ukrainian military, Col.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.