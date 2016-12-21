Farm house vandalized in Carroll County
SEPTEMBER 13: A shattered window is viewed among the remains of an elementary school that has been turned into an bomb shelter in the war battered city of Lugansk on September 13, 2014 in Lugansk, Ukraine. Lugansk, a separatist held city close to the border with Russia, has witnessed some of the heaviest fighting between Russian backed separatist soldiers and Ukrainian troops.
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|24 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|560
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,004
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|spud
|173
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|11 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|31
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|11 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|301
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|Moanz8838
|6,322
