DPR accuses Ukrainian army of new attacks, says over 70 mines fired on populated localities
Dec 29 - The Ukrainian army has attacked populated localities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic , including by use of mortars and grenade launchers, the DPR Defense Ministry said. "In the period from 6 p.m. till midnight, the Ukrainian side fired 72 82mm and 120mm mines on the Trudovske and Oleksandrivka neighborhoods on the western outskirts of Donetsk, the vicinity of Debaltseve, the villages of Kruta Balka and Vasylivka in the Yasynuvata district, and Sakhanka and Leninske in the Novoazovsk district in the country's south," the Donetsk news agency said with reference to a source in the DPR security agencies.
