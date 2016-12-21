Crytek Closes Five Studios After Rough Year
After a year of financial hardship, Crytek is closing its studios in Hungary, Bulgaria, South Korea, China, and Turkey, the developer said today. Crytek says they plan to "refocus on its core strengths of developing innovative games and game-development technology."
