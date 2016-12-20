Continue reading Ukraine Jews have a little Hanukkah miracle of their own going on
As Jews in Dallas and around the world gather this weekend to celebrate Hanukkah , our annual Festival of Lights commemorating the miraculous victory of a small army of Jewish Maccabees over the oppressive Seleucid Empire and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem, another Jewish story of defied odds is playing out in Ukraine. The majority of Ukraine's 350,000 Jews - despite predictions they would flee their country en masse to escape crisis-induced violence, economic collapse and sporadic, but deeply concerning, acts of anti-Semitism - have stayed amid many challenges.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|25 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|560
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,004
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|spud
|173
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|11 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|31
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|11 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|301
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|Moanz8838
|6,322
