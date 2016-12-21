Cold War ended 25 years ago, until ...
Though Cold War has no definitive peace treaty per se, with the Kremlin's Communist empire in fragments everyone knew the great military and economic struggle between the free world and the Communist bloc had ended. Fortunately the Cold War didn't end with a nuclear bang.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Tornado' Trial Tests Kyiv's Ability To Rein In...
|4 min
|George
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|29 min
|PolakPotrafi
|873
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|JANJI HARUS DITEPATI
|984
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|8 hr
|Tm Cln
|11,363
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,041
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|Ms Sassy
|238
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|18 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|36
