Act Of War: Evidence Shows Russia Fir...

Act Of War: Evidence Shows Russia Fired 'Thousands' Artillery Shells Into Ukrainian Territory

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Daily Caller

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, march outside an Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 9, 2014. Shots were fired in Crimea to warn off an unarmed international team of monitors and at a Ukrainian observation plane, as the standoff between occupying Russian forces and besieged Ukrainian troops intensified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 28 min Pro Ukraine_ 560
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr PolakPotrafi 5,004
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 hr spud 173
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 11 hr PolakPotrafi 31
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... 11 hr PolakPotrafi 301
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 12 hr Tai Anjing Lu 962
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 20 hr Moanz8838 6,322
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC