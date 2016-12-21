A Ukrainian Christmas . . .by George WeigelWhether it's celebrated...

A Ukrainian Christmas . . .by George ...

A Ukrainian Christmas . . .by George Weigel

Russian aggression, low-key but lethal, continues in the eastern regions of the country, as do cyber-warfare and other forms of Russian agitprop throughout the country. Post-Maidan politics have not been altogether edifying, to put it gently; the parliament is often more contentious than creative, large areas of public life remain to be cleansed of corruption, the reform process grinds along slowly, and some would say that President Petro Poroshenko has yet to decide whether he wants to be the George Washington of his country or a billionaire.

Ukraine

