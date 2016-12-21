A Prelude to More of the Same
Russia is guilty of terrible war crimes in Syria and Ukraine. In Aleppo alone, Russian aircraft have undoubtedly been responsible for hundreds of deaths.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|24 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|560
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,004
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|spud
|173
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|11 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|31
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|11 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|301
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|Moanz8838
|6,322
