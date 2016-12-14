4 ways Russian-NATO relations could break down in 2017

The Council on Foreign Relations, a U.S. NGO and research center, has published a report naming a possible conflict between Russia and NATO as first in the category of threats for the coming year whose influence is evaluated as "high" and the probability of which was considered "moderate." The Top Threats to Watch in 2017 report mentions the "intentional and unintentional military confrontation" that could be brought about by Russia's "aggressive behavior" in Eastern Europe.

