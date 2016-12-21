2 more Ukrainian Troops Killed in Eastern Ukraine
At least two Ukrainian troops have been killed and three injured in the past 24 hours in renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops has killed more than 9,600 people since the conflict began in April 2014.
