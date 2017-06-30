UK builder Persimmon says market not ...

UK builder Persimmon says market not hit by election as sales rise

Read more: Reuters

Britain's second biggest housebuilder by volume Persimmon said first-half sales rose by 7 percent, with a national election, which can often dampen demand as buyers put off major purchases, not affecting the market. Persimmon said it was upbeat about the months ahead with forward sales rising 18 percent to 1.6 billion pounds at the end of June, despite signs from some surveys and firms that British economic growth is beginning to cool.

