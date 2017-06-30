Uganda: Storm Over Kampala's Tuk-Tuks

Uganda: Storm Over Kampala's Tuk-Tuks

On June 13, a group of irate motorists stormed the Minister for Kampala Affairs, Ms Beti Kamya's village in Lungujja in Kampala, baying for her blood following her directive banning three-wheel motorcycles commonly known as tuk-tuk from the transport business in the city. The minister's argument for the ban was that the tuk- tuks were not licensed to operate within the city.

Chicago, IL

