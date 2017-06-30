Uganda: Soroti Farmers Make Losses As...

Uganda: Soroti Farmers Make Losses As Fruit Factory Delays

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

When government announced grand plans for the construction of a multi-million fruit factory in Teso sub-region in 2012, to provide a ready market for citrus fruits, farmers received the news with exhilaration. The farmers had also hoped that the undertaking, whose commercial production was expected to begin last year, would open up more business opportunities and attract high returns through increased production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,559 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC