Uganda Raises 2017 Tea Crop Forecast 7% After Rains Revive Crop

Output may climb to 60 million kilograms from an initial forecast that production would hold steady at 56 million to 57 million kilograms from the previous year, George William Ssekitoleko, executive secretary of the Kampala-based Uganda Tea Association, said in a phone interview Thursday. Rains from March to May rejuvenated the crop after drought last year and early this year cut yields, Ssekitoleko said.

