Uganda: Municipality Demolishes Condemned Structures Despite Court Order

Gulu Municipality authorities have started demolishing structures within the municipality that were marked as unfit for human habitation and business operation amid protests from some affected property owners. Landlords under their umbrella body, Association of Property Owners , last month secured an interim injunction restraining Gulu Municipal authorities from demolishing old buildings until August 18. The authorities say more than 200 old and dilapidated structures, including kiosks, semi-permanent buildings and grass-thatched huts are to be demolished in the four divisions of Pece, Layibi, Bar-dege and Laroo.

