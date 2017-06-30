Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Suspects Furth...

Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Suspects Further Remanded

The High Court has given the Attorney General up to Wednesday next week to file a defence in a case where 19 people charged with the murder of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi are seeking unconditional release and compensation for torture. The suspects had on June 21 with the assistance of HUREF, a non-government organisation, and lawyers from Rwakafuuzi & Co Advocates, sued the Attorney General seeking among other things, redress for violation of their right to liberty, and freedom from torture, cruel and inhuman treatment.

