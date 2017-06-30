Uganda: Inspectorate of Government to...

Uganda: Inspectorate of Government to Investigate Kilembe Mines Concession

The Finance ministry has asked the Inspectorate of Government to investigate if Tibet Hima Mining Company Limited, a Chinese company, compromised some individuals to bag the Kilembe Mines concession. Should it be found that some individuals were compromised, appropriate action should be taken against the individuals, the State minister for Investment, Evelyn Anite, has said.

Chicago, IL

