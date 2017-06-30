Uganda: Hundreds of School Students S...

Uganda: Hundreds of School Students Suspended Over Vandalism

A total of 450 students of Sir Samuel Baker School have been sent home for at least two weeks after they were suspended by the school administration over indiscipline. The students' suspension stems from a strike they staged at the school that resulted into the destruction of several school properties worth millions of Shillings.

Chicago, IL

