Uganda: Hundreds Lose Jobs As Govt Ta...

Uganda: Hundreds Lose Jobs As Govt Takes Over Taxi Park

A total of 120 people operaing from Jinja Taxi Park have been left jobless following a decision by the central government to have all taxis acquire monthly stickers of Shs80,000 for operation. This followed the local government revising the policy guidelines on management and levy of parking fees in public vehicle parking areas.

Chicago, IL

