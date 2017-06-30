Uganda: Hundreds Flee Kalangala Islands As Army Hunts Illegal Fishermen

In January, President Museveni instituted a special Fisheries Protection Unit to fight illegal fishing on all major lakes in the country to end the vice that was reaching crisis proportions. The President's action was prompted by a petition from a team of fishermen from Kalangala islands, who had accused operatives charged with fighting illegal fishing of selling immature fish to the Allied Democratic Forces rebels in eastern DR Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.