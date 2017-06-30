Uganda: Hundreds Flee Kalangala Islands As Army Hunts Illegal Fishermen
In January, President Museveni instituted a special Fisheries Protection Unit to fight illegal fishing on all major lakes in the country to end the vice that was reaching crisis proportions. The President's action was prompted by a petition from a team of fishermen from Kalangala islands, who had accused operatives charged with fighting illegal fishing of selling immature fish to the Allied Democratic Forces rebels in eastern DR Congo.
