Uganda: How the Once Vibrant Copper Mines Ended Up in Ruins

In Uganda, some things no longer surprise and if they do, it is usually the time taken to unfold that come out as the surprise. A Daily Monitor expose published on Monday that President Museveni ordered for the termination of the $175m concession awarded to a Chinese company to revive Kilembe Mines amidst claims of top officials having pocketed bribes, is one of those things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.