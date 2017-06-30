Uganda hosting refugees from over 10 countries
Uganda is currently hosting over 900,000 displaced persons from South Sudan, over 227,000 from DRC and more than 45,000 from Burundi Umar Mahadia, 50, a Sudanese, has lived in Uganda for five years so far. He escaped to South Sudan in 2011 from Sudan after the people in South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions launched a second phase of an armed struggle against Khartoum.
