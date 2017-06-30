Uganda: Ease Travel for Overseas Medical Treatment, Speaker Tells Govt
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked government to relax clearance procedures for sick public officials seeking to travel abroad for treatment. Her concerns come on the heels of the death of former Tourism and Antiquities minister Maria Mutagamba, who succumbed to liver cancer at Case Clinic in Kampala on June 24. According to Mr Remigio Achia, chairperson of the Parliamentary Pension Scheme , Ms Mutagamba was preparing to travel to India for treatment.
