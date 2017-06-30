Uganda: Couple Fights Diamond Trust Bank Over U.S.$2,7m 'Loan'

Businessman Francis Nekuusa and his wife Stella Nekuusa are embroiled in a court battle with Diamond Trust bank over loans that amount to more than Shs 10bn in a case that could shed more light on what could be seen as suspicious banking practices in the country, writes DERRICK KIYONGA. The case has seen both sides hire two of Uganda's leading law firms - DTB through MMAKS advocates wants the couple to pay the humongous amounts of money without any further delay on grounds that they have documentary evidence to prove that the two borrowed money from the bank.

