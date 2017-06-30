Uganda: Age Limit Bill Now Gazetted

Uganda: Age Limit Bill Now Gazetted

After months of speculation, the omnibus Constitution Bill, which contains a clause to remove the presidential age limit, has been lined up to be officially gazetted. We have seen a copy of The Uganda Gazette dated June 8, 2017 where the Constitution Bill is listed as one of the bills that are due to be published.

