Ssebaana's body at KCCA: Tributes paid to former mayor
The body of the former Kampala Mayor and Democratic Party president John Ssebaana Kizito was Thursday morning brought to City Hall for KCCA officers to pay tribute to the fallen veteran politician. The casket containing the remains of one of Uganda's longest-serving politicians was received by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, his deputy Sarah Kanyike, KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi and other officials.
