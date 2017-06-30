Over 130 Congolese nationals arrested...

Over 130 Congolese nationals arrested in Uganda for illegal entry

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

KASESE: Police in Kasese District are holding over 130 Congolese nationals for illegal entry into Uganda. Authorities say they entered into Uganda and stayed along the lake shores of Kayanja landing site on Lake George in Katwe-Kabatoro town council last week without proper clearance from the migration office.

Chicago, IL

