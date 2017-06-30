.com | Uganda's 'Ghetto President' reggae star becomes real life MP

.com | Uganda's 'Ghetto President' re...

For the last decade Ugandans have known two presidents: Yoweri Museveni, the country's long-time ruler, and musician Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a. Bobi Wine, a.k.a. His Excellency the Ghetto President. But in a surprising turn the 35-year-old reggae star - who was just three when Museveni took power as the head of a rebel army - on Thursday won a landslide victory in a city by-election to become the country's newest lawmaker.

