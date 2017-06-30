Bobi Wine and his sensational victory...

Bobi Wine and his sensational victory: What did Museveni lose?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

As it should, the victory of musician Bobi Wine in the Kyadondo East by-election has caused a lot of excitement. Running as an Independent, Bobi Wine, the president of the 'Ghetto Republic', beat the ruling NRM juggernaut, and the Forum for Democratic Change , which tends to be the political powerhouse in and around Kampala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC