Why Uganda is the next energy investment destination

Uganda's immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 12-13 September 2017. "The numbers in Uganda's energy sector speak for themselves: the country is without a doubt the next energy investment destination," says Future Energy Uganda event director Le-ann Hare-Keymer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.