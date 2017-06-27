Volcanic Rock Stoves Cook Food - and ...

Volcanic Rock Stoves Cook Food - and Protect Forests - in Uganda

Cooks at a community kitchen in Kampala's Nakasero Hill business district are preparing a traditional breakfast of green bananas in offal sauce using a very untraditional means of cooking - volcanic rocks. It's a method that some are hoping will take off across Africa, to help protect forests and improve the lives of women.

