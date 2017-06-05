video: Police confirm three pilgrims dead
Police have revealed that three pilgrims died either on their way or inside the Martyrs Shrines on June 3rd when the annual event to celebrate the lives of Uganda Martyrs is marked. Dr Dan Kyamanywa, the Kibaale District Health Officer , who was also the coordinator for the health committee for this year's Martyrs Day celebrations, said the deceased aged 80 had stood up to give her offertory before she collapsed and died instantly.
