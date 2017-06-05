UWA captures man-eating crocodile
Residents of Masindi, Nakasongola and Kiryandongo districts are breathing a sigh of relief after a crocodile suspected to have eaten three children in the area in the last two months was captured on Friday. Mr Jossy Muhangi, the Uganda Wild Authority spokesperson, confirmed the predator was captured at River Kafu that straddles the boundary of the three districts.
