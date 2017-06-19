UNBS destroys Shs1 billion fake goods in 4 years
Kampala- The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has destroyed goods worth Shs1b in the past four years over what the agency said was "failure to meet minimum standards". Mr David Ebiru, the agency's deputy executive director in-charge of management and financial services, said this amount of money is equivalent to the millions of Shillings lost by the economy due to fake goods harmful to the public.
