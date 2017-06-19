UN chief visit: Yumbe leaders put OPM on the spot
Yumbe district local leaders are up in arms with the Office of the Prime Minister for scrapping Bidibidi refugee settlement area off the list of refugee centers visited by UN secretary-general Antnio Guterres. Bidi Bidi, located in Yumbe district, is the world's largest refugee camp.
