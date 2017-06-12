Uganda's tallest building set to open...

Uganda's tallest building set to open to public

At least 15 floors out of the 22 will be opened for use by the public, with 250 fully-furnished rooms. When its doors are flung open to the public on Thursday , Pearl of Africa Hotel will officially be Uganda's tallest completed building.

