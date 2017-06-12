Uganda's Kassim Omar appointed EABC chair
Ms Barbara Mulwana , Kassim Omar , Jim Kabeho Chair Uganda Sugar Manufactures and Stewart Mwesigwa of Roofings have been elected to represent Uganda on the EABC Committee. PHOTO BY DOROTHY NAKAWEESI Giving an update on South Sudan's status on the private sector council representation, the executive director EABC, Ms Lillian Awinja said: "South Sudan has been invited to join EABC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC